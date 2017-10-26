Disabled people are being invited to try their hand at self-defence - with special classes in Milton to help improve their confidence and co-ordination.

Duncan Hogg, from Repton, has been a martial arts instructor for 35 years and decided to set up free sessions for disabled people five years ago when he was working as a chauffeur to the mayor of Derby.

He said: "I was at a disability meeting around five years ago and heard about all the abuse these people go through. They were talking about disabled people being spat at in the street, punched, kicked and shouted at for no reason at all.

"People don't realise what is going on.

"I knew I had to do something, and being a martial arts instructor, I decided to set up free self-defence classes for them. They have been a huge hit."

He teaches students Krav Maga - the self-defence principle developed for the Israeli special forces.

The classes have been held for five years and many of his students have worked their way through the levels and awarded for their achievements.

The idea behind the system is swift and aggressive defence against attack and Duncan's students are taught to quickly punch and kick their way out of any trouble they may encounter.

Mr Hogg developed his techniques to teach his students by spending six months learning how to use a wheelchair while his co-coach attacked him. He says this allowed him to learn the most effective ways of fending off an attacker away, even while confined to a wheelchair.

He said: "When these guys started they couldn't catch a ball. It gives them that confidence to think that, actually, you don't have to be a victim.

"Anyone can come along to the sessions - we have had amputees, people with Downs Syndrome and even deaf people - I have even learned sign language."

The classes take place on Tuesdays between 7pm and 8pm.