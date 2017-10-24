A disruptive passenger who tried to open the doors of a plane while it was moving at East Midlands Airport has been kicked off the flight by police.

The man and his partner were escorted off a flight which had arrived at the airport after police were called about a disruptive passenger.

A traveller on the Ryanair journey FR6032 from Palma, in Majorca, described the moment a man and his partner were taken away by Leicestershire Police after the plane landed at around 12.40pm on Monday, October 23.

Andy McPhilbin, 43, from Woolsthorpe, Lincolnshire, was on the flight with his wife Joanne and three young children, 13, six, and 17 months.

He told the Burton Mail’s sister paper, the Nottingham Post : "When we landed the captain said there had been a serious incident on board, and we must remain in our seats because the police were entering.

"A man jumped up and grabbed his bag and caused a massive scene.

"He tried to open the doors when the plane was taxiing.

"Everyone was on edge. It is a weird situation when you are trapped in a plane."

He said police entered and the man and his partner were escorted off the plane.

Leicestershire Police confirmed they were called to East Midlands Airport at around 12.40pm on Monday, October 23.

Officers boarded the Ryanair flight when it had safely landed, but no arrests were made.

A spokesman said it was classed as "a domestic incident".

The airport confirmed that there was a report of a "disruptive passenger", on board a Ryanair flight and that the police were called.

A spokesman for Ryanair said: "The crew of this flight from Palma to East Midlands requested police assistance upon landing after a passenger became disruptive in-flight.

"The aircraft landed normally and the passenger was removed and detained by police upon arrival.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police."