Staffordshire Police have launched a campaign designed to raise awareness about controlling and coercive behaviour – and how it can take many forms – in a bid to encourage victims to come forward and speak out.

The campaign, which launched on Monday, October 16, is titled 'We're on your side', and is aimed at both men and women and explains how coercive control can happen to anyone, at any age, in any kind of relationship.

Working with national expert Jane Monckton-Smith, Staffordshire Women's Aid and the Crown Prosecution Service West Midlands Area, campaign elements include the creation of a video, which includes a victim's story, a help guide and direct mail. Information will be distributed off and online to reach as many people, including potential victims.

Controlling and coercive behaviour is at the heart of domestic abuse. It is a deliberate and calculated pattern of behaviour and psychological abuse designed to isolate, manipulate and terrorise a victim into complete fearful obedience.

Coercive control survivor Sarah describes her experience: "The problems began after I'd had my third child. In a very short space of time he became very controlling – limiting my freedom, stopping me from working, monitoring my use of social media and threatening that social services would take my children away.

"He became physically violent and knocked me out twice. I realised I had to get out and rebuild my life."

Signs include taking control over aspects of someone's everyday life, such as where they can go, who they can see, what to wear and when they can sleep. Pressure tactics can include monitoring someone's time, controlling someone's ability to go to work, taking money; taking away someone's phone, tablet or laptop. Stalking can include monitoring online communication, following someone; and going through someone's mobile, tablet or laptop.

Threatening someone, their children, their pets or their family are also signs of an abusive relationship.

The law, which was introduced at the end of 2015, enables charges to be brought in domestic abuse cases where there is evidence of repeated controlling or coercive behaviour.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment and a fine can be invoked if a victim suffers serious alarm or distress that impacts on their day-to-day activities, or if they fear violence will be used on at least two occasions.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Brownsword said: "Often abuse goes on over long periods of time. It is not about a single incident but involves systematic abusive behaviour. While not all of this abuse is violent the result is often that the victim will live in fear.

"We know this as research shows victims will often endure abuse on many occasions before asking for help and we are recognising and recording this more often.

"We continue to take a victim-focused approach and officers have been trained to take the time to understand what is really going on, listen to victims and look for signs of coercion or control.

"We recognise the effect, not only on the victim, but the wider families of those involved, such as children who grow up within violent or controlling environments."

Dickie James, from Staffordshire Women's Aid, said: "Coercive control is central to domestic abuse, whether or not there is physical violence. It is an abuse of power which can operate 24 hours a day, so that victims may live in fear and anxiety for years. Often, it is invisible to other agencies and those outside of the dynamics of the relationship.

"It can also lead the victim to feel that they are somehow responsible for the abuse. Recovering after such a relationship can be complex, and regaining self-esteem and trust is key to this process.

"We understand the damage this can cause and we work to help increase safety and rebuild confidence, as well as helping victims to understand their rights within the criminal justice system."