A car has crashed into a bridge and landed in the River Derwent following a major crash in Derbyshire.

Makeney Road in Duffield was still closed in both directions this morning, Friday, November 17, following the overnight incident.

A car seemingly collided with one side of the bridge in the early hours of this morning.

It knocked a 15ft section of the bridge into the water and then ended up on the other side of the structure and did exactly the same. The car then plunged into the water.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said this morning that a man had been taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

Police say the crash happened close to The Bridge Inn pub by the River Derwent.

A recovery team was on its way to remove the car from the river, the Derby Telegraph reported.

Police and ambulance staff had been at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

Richard Lindap, 63, of nearby Eaton Bank, said: "He's hit one side of the bridge then gone over to the other and dropped all that way into the river.

"The first I heard was when my wife called me while she was on her way to work and heard it on the traffic news. I came to have a look and here it is. It's amazing no one has been seriously hurt."

Morning commuters are now being diverted down Duffield Bank to Little Eaton.