A driver has had a lucky escape after his vehicle crashed into two lampposts while driving onto the A38 in South Derbyshire.

Officers from Derby Roads Police unit took photographs of the aftermath of the dramatic crash to highlight the dangers of careless driving and then posted the shock images on social media

The photographs have now been shared on Twitter showing the devastation caused by the incident. However, amazingly the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

The Tweet said: "A38. Another lucky driver who escaped this RTC with minor injuries after two lamp post strikes. Reported for careless driving #DriveToArrive "

Derbyshire Police later confirmed the crash happened at round 8pm on Tuesday, September 26, on the A516 sliproad onto the A38 northbound near Etwall.

The driver was reported at the scene for careless driving which means he was given a fixed penalty notice having been dealt with on the spot rather than going through the process of arrest and appearing in court.

He only suffered minor injuries and it is not believed he was sent to hospital.