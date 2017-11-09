The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of a stolen camper van has been arrested after being pursued by police on the A50.

Police officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit monitored the car, that had been stolen from Leicestershire, as it headed towards the M1. When it reached the slip road at junction 24, officers moved in and boxed the camper, forcing the driver to pull up.

The driver went on to test positive for cocaine and a locking knife was also found in the car.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Tweeted about the incident and confirmed that the driver of the vehicle had been arrested.

It is not known how long ago the vehicle was stolen or where it was stolen from but investigations are ongoing.