Detectives have traced a man they wanted to speak to following an arson attack which destroyed a police car in Overseal.

The patrol car was found alight at around 3.30am on Sunday, November 5. Police officers had been carrying out patrols in the village in a separate incident after concerns were raised for a resident in the area, a spokesman said.

Derbyshire Constabulary had previously issued an appeal to speak to the driver of a dark grey Ford Focus seen in the area at the time and the driver has now come forward to eliminate himself from the inquiry.

Meanwhile, a man has appeared in court charged with arson following the incident.

Mark Wilkinson, 30, of Granville Street, Woodville, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court of Wednesday, November 8.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody. He will appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, December 6.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire is advised to call DC Pete Matthewman on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 17000479328.

Alternatively, reports can be made on the force's website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.