A woman escaped with minor injuries to her arm after her vehicle overturned in a Swadlincote road, causing traffic delays.

The driver was taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital following the incident in Midway Road on Tuesday, October 31.

Derbyshire Police confirmed officers were called at 11.30am to reports that a vehicle had overturned in a street and had landed on its side following a collision with a parked car which was also damaged.

(Image: Emma Charlton)

The incident involved a BMW and an Alfa Romeo. The accident caused slight traffic problems while the road was blocked.

