A driver involved in a collision in an East Staffordshire village remains in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Staffordshire police said the man was taken to hospital following the crash involving a white Toyota Starlet and a black Range Rover at Barton Gate, in Barton under Needwood, at around 7.25pm on Saturday, November 11.

The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains critical. Officers closed off Main Street in the village to allow them to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC 4583 Colclough, of the regional collision investigation unit, on 01785 234094, quoting incident number 724 of November 11.

