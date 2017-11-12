Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in an East Staffordshire village.

A spokesman for Staffordshire police said they were called to Barton Gate, in Barton under Needwood, at around 7.25pm yesterday, Saturday, November 11, to a serious road traffic collision involving a white Toyota Starlet and a black Range Rover.

The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Officers closed off Main Street in the village while officers investigated the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC 4583 Colclough, of the regional collision investigation unit, on 01785 234094, quoting incident number 724 of November 11.