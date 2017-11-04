The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire Police have warned that drivers caught speeding on the M1 just once could face a fine of up to £2,000.

It comes after a pair of speeding motorists were told to pay almost £2,000 each for breaking the speed limit on a stretch of the motorway in Derbyshire.

One of the drivers, Alan Parker, was snapped going through the 50mph variable speed zone at 80mph while another, Nigel Hurley, was caught at 59mph.

Parker admitted speeding and was sentenced on October 26, receiving a fine of £1,490 which totalled more than £1,720 including additional costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Sergeant Scott Jeffreys, from the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team, said: "Speed limits exist for a reason, for the safety of all road users.

"As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder it's crucial to drive not only at the speed limit but to the weather conditions too.

"These cases show that we will not tolerate speeding. Drivers who don't stick to the limit face prosecution. The courts have a range of sentencing powers available to them including fines and disqualifying drivers from holding a driving licence."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk