A 29-year-old drug dealer from Hatton has been jailed for 12 months.

Daniel Rogerson, of Holme Close, Hatton, appeared at Derby Crown court after admitting a series of drug offences which were committed in Hatton, and now his mugshot has been released by Derbyshire Police.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, and possession of 41.1g of cannabis with intent to supply. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence previously imposed for possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Rogerson has been jailed for 12 months and a forfeiture order was made over the drugs and cash. A victim surcharge order was imposed by the court.

Officers have urged anyone who suspects someone is involved in dealing drugs to get in touch with them. Anyone with no-urgent important can call the police by using the 101 non-emergency number.