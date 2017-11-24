Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warning signs have been installed to tell drivers to be wary of swans and ducks crossing the road near a popular Swadlincote park.

The move comes after calls from nearby residents to help protect the birds after some were killed in accidents near Eureka Park.

In July, residents were left heartbroken after a cygnet was killed as it tried to cross the road. It is believed that some cars had queued at the pedestrian crossing while a bird walked over to Eureka Park but it was hit as a car overtook the others and ran the swan over.

Many people who lived in the area voiced their concerns to Derbyshire County Council, calling for signs to be put up - now the council has taken action.

Duck crossing warning signs have been put up on Midway Road, Swadlincote, close to the pond where the birds live.

A Midway resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "I really hope drivers will now start to take more care and make sure that no more animals get hurt.

"There has already been a duck and a young swan killed and we don't want to see any more. We are extremely lucky to have such beautiful creatures living on our pond.

"Most people I have spoken to love the swans and will often go down and feed them and make sure they are OK. They are well-loved in Midway."

The swans and the ducks that inhabit the pond have been the talk of the town and residents have been sharing pictures of them crossing the road or walking around the area on social media, attracting hundreds of reactions from others.

Now, just one young swan is left living on the pond after one died and a second was taken away to a sanctuary after being malnourished and too weak to pull itself out of the pond. The swan is now being cared for in Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue in Stapenhill and will be released in the spring at Stapenhill Gardens to join the other swans there.

A spokesman from Derbyshire County Council said: "We have put the signs up after calls from residents to help protect the wildlife in the area.

"We know it was a big concern for residents and we have listened."