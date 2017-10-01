Paramedics working for East Midlands Ambulance Service have taken more time off due to stress than any other ambulance service in the country, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by BBC Radio Northampton saw that nearly one in four ambulance staff at the East Midlands service were off for more than a month in the past year due to stress and anxiety-related illnesses.

The rise from 196 in 2011 is blamed on stress and long hours affecting health. The figures, released by the GMB union, also showed that total number of days lost across England was staggeringly high, showing 81,668 during the last financial year.

Managers from across East Midlands Ambulance stations said they had attended a training course on anxiety, stress and depression to help support staff struggling with mental health difficulties.

Reverend Kevin Charles, Staff Support Lead and Chaplain at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The wellbeing of our staff remains an absolute priority and we continue to explore ways of supporting their health and wellbeing.

"Despite the network of support we offer, sometimes taking time away from work is what staff need to aid their recovery.

"It is widely recognised that the role of ambulance staff can be physically demanding. They are at the frontline of healthcare and can often respond in challenging circumstances, to traumatic incidents and even be subject to abusive behavior, both verbal and physical, all of which can impact their mental wellbeing."

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: "These disturbing figures once again prove what we already know - that our frontline ambulance workers are in the midst of a stress and anxiety epidemic.

"They are consistently overworked, underpaid and expected to do incredibly difficult jobs, such as dealing with the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster or Manchester bombings, without adequate staff or resources. Theresa May needs to stop burying her head in the sand and start listening to frontline ambulance workers.

"Workforce numbers haven't kept pace with sharply rising demand. Forcing ambulance staff to work up to the age of 68 is another major cause of stress.

"There's no justification for treating paramedics differently to comparable physically demanding frontline roles.

"The absences caused by staff shortages and overwork are already contributing to potential delays in attending incidents.

"If any patients lose their lives as a result, the blame falls fairly and squarely on an uncaring Tory Government for not dealing with stress and anxiety of our frontline emergency staff."

