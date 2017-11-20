Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former South Derbyshire MP and former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star has joined forces with Derbyshire police as part of Anti Bullying Week.

Tory Edwina Currie, who headed to the Australian jungle for the top ITV show in 2014, recorded a special message for Derbyshire Police as its Anti Bullying Week campaign draws to a close.

Mrs Currie spoke out after claiming she was bullied on the show but said she stood up to her bullies. She was urging everyone else to do the same in her message.

The message which has been shared on the police’s Twitter page said: "If anyone has ever been bullied please don’t ever think that it is your fault. Please don’t ever think that you’re the bad one. It happened quite a lot in the jungle and I stood up to it and I got very cross with it and I ended up doing much better than the people who were having a go at me and that’s my lesson to you. Have faith, have confidence. Say to yourself, ‘I’ll show ‘em’."

She went on to say: "Work hard and do well and, of course, you will. If you see other people being bullied go and help, sometimes all they need is a bit of comfort. If you see anyone who is doing the bullying, they are the bad guys and sometimes you need help to deal with them but work hard, be proud, stand tall and have a good life and I wish you well."

It is not known who allegedly bullied Edwina on the show but the American contestant Kendra Wilkinson was involved in a spat with the former MP.

The police captioned the video saying: “As #AntiBullyingWeek comes to an end and #ImACeleb begins, former jungle contestant and Derbyshire resident @Edwina_Currie has recorded a special message for us about bullying & her experience of it on the show. #ABW17 #ImACeleb2017 #GoodAdvice #StillGotTheHat ”