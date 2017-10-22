Eight lifesaving pieces of equipment have been placed in the heart of the community in Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire thanks to Central England Co-operative.

The society has installed eight defibrillators across the area as part of a scheme that will see hundreds of the lifesaving devices put in place at outlets across the society's trading area.

The devices have been installed in the following locations:

Eton Park Food Store, Princess Way, Stretton

Branston Food Store, Main Street

Winshill Food Store, Church Hill Street

Stapenhill Food Store, Woods Lane

Overseal Food Store, Burton Road

Hatton Food Store, Station Road

Ashby Food Store, Market Street

AE Grice Funeral Service, Derby Road, Ashby

It is estimated that around 100,000 people die from sudden cardiac arrest in the UK each year and, while CPR saves the lives of around nine per cent, if CPR is used alongside a defibrillator the chance of survival increases to 50 per cent.

Carl Webster, store manager at Stapenhill Food Store, said: "We are delighted to have been such an integral part of ensuring this lifesaving device has been installed at our store.

"If the defibrillator is ever needed, anyone can call 999 and the emergency operator will pass on a code that will open the locked case that the equipment is stored in.

"The device will then talk the person through how to use it – it is easy to use and any member of the community would be able to do so if needed."

As a community retailer, Central England Co-operative already has defibrillators sited at a number of its outlets in the area installed by long-term partner Oak Electrical.

The business is working with ambulance services to identify the most suitable sites for equipment and, where possible, these will be in external locations allowing community use in an emergency at any time of day or night.

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said: "Sudden Cardiac Arrest is one of the UK's biggest killers and, after listening to the concerns of customers, members and partners, we want to help tackle the issue by getting more life-saving equipment into communities where it can save lives.

"As a responsible business we place a huge focus on making a positive contribution to the communities in which we trade; we are delighted to be able to build on our existing work with this new project which we are funding from the carrier bag levy."

Every installation will include familiarisation sessions available to staff at society outlets, nearby business, local residents and community groups. Please speak to colleagues in-store to find out more details about the events.

What is a defibrillator?

Defibrillators can now be found at venues across the country as a way of saving lives when time is valuable.

It is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is suffering cardiac arrest.

This high energy shock is called defibrillation and those who come across someone in cardiac arrest are first urged to call 999 and start CPR. Then they should find out if there is a defibrillator nearby as they can be found at shopping centres, train stations, shops, airports, leisure centres and anywhere that is at the heart of a community.

They can be used by anyone in the community and the ambulance service will know where the nearest is located. Staff will talk the person through using the defibrillator as they wait for the ambulance to arrive.

More information on defibrillators is available here.