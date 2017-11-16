Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jewellery valued at more than £40,000 has been stolen from a 75-year-old woman who put her life-savings in to running a market stall in Ashby.

Leicestershire Police said the incident happened at Ashby Indoor Market sometime between 6.30pm on Saturday, November 11, and 5.20am on Monday, November 13. Details of the theft have just been released by officers.

It is believed the burglars smashed a glass panel on the roof of the building in Market Street to get at the jewellery.

Jewellery taken included four belcher nine-carrat gold chains with a combined value of £1,400.

Police said the theft has had a significant impact on the victim, who has said she is "devastated" by the incident.

She added that she had put her life savings into running the stall and was concerned that she may have to close down as a result of the burglary, said a police spokesman.

Members of the public are being asked if they saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area over the weekend and have been advised to be wary of anyone offering items of jewellery for sale in and around Ashby.

Nearby businesses that may have CCTV footage capturing the burglars getting into or leaving the market hall have been asked to contact PC 916 Philip Brind-Surch on 101.