Staffordshire MP Michael Fabricant has urged constituents whose messages were intercepted by cyber attackers to get back in touch witi him.

Mr Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, whose constituency covers Barton under Needwood, Tatenhill, Alrewas and Abbots Bromley, has asked for anyone who contacted him via his webform at www.michael.fabricant.mp.co.uk/contact.ihtml between September 9 and 18, to resend their messages.

Original messages did not get through and cannot be recovered as cyber attacks earlier this year led to new filters being introduced. In June this year up to 90 MPs had their email hacked which led to fears of possible blackmailing.

The accounts compromised were found to have weak passwords. As a result new measures were introduced to protect MPs and their constituents who have contacted them with problems.

Mr Fabricant said: "Following the cyber attacks on Parliament a few months back, the House of Commons has introduced additional filters on incoming emails and an unwanted side effect has been that a number of messages have been lost and cannot be recovered.

"We are really sorry about this. This has now been fixed by the Parliamentary Digital Service and we believe this failure only applies to messages sent here We would ask that urgent messages sent between September 9 and 18, be sent again."

Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire, said she was not aware of any gaps in her system but anyone who has contacted her and not received an automatic reply is asked to get in touch again.

Andrew Griffiths, MP for East Staffordshire, said his emails have been unaffected, and Andrew Bridgen MP, who covers North West Leicestershire, said he was not aware of any issues with messages.

Mr Griffiths said: "I have been lucky that my emails have been unaffected and I have been receiving emails and corresponding with constituents throughout."

