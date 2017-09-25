A medical emergency meant that a plane had to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport. Passengers flying from Malta to Edinburgh had to make the unplanned stop-off at East Midlands yesterday, Sunday, September 24.

The flight had left Malta International Airport in Luqa at 1.35pm and was due to arrive in Edinburgh at 3.45pm.

It was initially due to take off from Malta at 12.45 but was 50 minutes late.

Just after 4pm, on Twitter, one account said: "Ryanair flight FR6696 Luqa - Edinburgh is declaring an emergency and diverting to East Midlands Airport."

Pauline, a passenger on board the flight tweeted at around 5.15pm: "Diverted to Italy for a medical emergency on way out to Malta... now sitting at East Midlands Airport for the same on the way home! #balance."

The details of the medical emergency are not yet known.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: "This flight from Malta to Edinburgh diverted to East Midlands after a customer became ill onboard.

"The aircraft landed normally and the customer disembarked to receive medical assistance, before the aircraft continued to Edinburgh. Ryanair apologised to customers affected by this short delay."