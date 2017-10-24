An amazing Christmas-themed attraction will bring the magic of the festive season to Uttoxeter on a scale never seen before.

Alex Crump was obsessed with Christmas as a child and has vowed to bring the "magic" he experienced growing up to town.

The 20-year-old and friends Shawn Sanbrook and Harry Corden are set to open Sparkle! - A Christmas Experience in the former Subway unit in the Maltings.

A range of yuletide crafts will be on sale, complemented by a thriving Victorian market theme at the front of the store.

Further into the shop, a winter wonderland full of penguins and polar bears will lead visitors down the path to Santa's lodge.

There, the big man himself will be on hand to chat to youngsters and offer them a bespoke gift based on their age, personality and interests.

Alex, 20, said: "From when I was a small child, Christmas has always been the time of year I've looked forward to most.

"I'd be listening to Christmas music in the middle of summer, I was that obsessed, and I just want to bring that magic to Uttoxeter.

"There's the Christmas Cracker and lights switch-on, which are great individual events, but we'll be here throughout the end of autumn and winter to consistently provide that sparkle in the town centre.

"I've really put my passion into this and it's something I can see right before my eyes, so it's a dream come true."

Sparkle will not be the first time the trio have brought holiday-themed attractions to town, having created a scare maze at the Heath Community Centre last year.

Now Alex, from Hatton, Shawn, 24, from Stramshall, and Harry, 20, from Endon, are creating something more palatable for youngsters.

The shop is free to enter, but the price for those wanting to enter the winter wonderland section will be £7 per child aged 11 or below.

Each child showing the Advertiser page carrying the story, which will be run on Wednesday, October 25, will get a £1 discount - and all those aged 12 and above get in free.

Sparkle will open on Monday, November 6, from 6.30pm to 10pm, with mayor Alison Trenery cutting the ribbon at 6pm.

After that, the craft store and Victorian market will be open 10am to 8pm on Mondays, Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays; 10am to 5pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

The winter wonderland part of the attraction will be open 4pm to 8pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; noon to 8pm on Saturdays; and noon to 6pm on Sundays.

It will initially be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but that will not be the case closer to Christmas.