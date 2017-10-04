To celebrate the five-year anniversary of the opening of St George's Park, one of the state-of-the-art training pitches has been renamed after world cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton.

The main training centre for England's national football team, in Needwood, was opened on October 9, 2012 by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Today, Monday, October 2, almost five years later, an emotional Sir Bobby Charlton visited the centre to remind the current players what fantastic facilities they have.

England's training area at St George's Park has now been renamed the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch, in honour of the Manchester United legend who scored 49 times in 106 games for England, and played a key role in the country's only World Cup win in 1966.

Current England manager Gareth Southgate spoke to 79-year-old Sir Bobby and his wife Norma before training and said: "For us, it is a great privilege, one of our greatest ever players and as we know such an important player in us winning the World Cup.

"One of our greatest ambassadors as well for the game. We are delighted to have you; it is fantastic for us to name a pitch after you. It is Sir Bobby's 80 birthday next week and also the fifth anniversary of St George's Park, which he was a big advocate of."

(Image: Getty)

Sir Bobby Charlton took the opportunity to address the current England squad, featuring the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Joe Hart, to remind them that St George's Park is a fantastic base for the team to work from.

He said: "It's a pleasure. I loved every minute when I was a footballer – every minute of the day. I used to practice and at Manchester United there was a big wall on the side of the pitch and I used to practice with my left foot, with my right foot, with my chest.

"Fortunately, I became really quite successful. I am thrilled that this sort of facility is here. We never had anything like this when we were footballers and I hope you appreciate it."

Sir Bobby was presented with a signed England shirt, with 'Charlton 80' on the back by Gareth Southgate, before the 26 squad members took it in turns to shake the World Cup winner’s hand.

Sir Bobby will be a guest of honour for England’s next game, a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday, October 5, at Wembley Stadium, where England could guarantee their place in next summer’s competition.

