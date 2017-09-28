Netball sessions are being introduced in Burton and Uttoxeter to encourage past players to take up the sport again.

Sessions run by East Staffordshire Borough Council's Sport Development Team will take place in Burton at Shobnall Leisure Complex on Thursday evenings between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, starting on Thursday, September 28.

Uttoxeter events take place at the Leisure Centre on Thursday evenings between 7pm and 7.50pm and started on Thursday, September 14. All sessions are for ladies aged 16 and over and cost £2 each.

Sessions for young people in school years five to eight will take place every Thursday, between 5:30pm and 6:30pm at Shobnall Leisure Complex. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the rules of the game and improve and develop their skills through weekly training sessions and games.

Councillor Colin Whittaker, Deputy Leader for Cultural Services said: "Netball is a great way to get fit and have fun. The Back to Netball session will welcome anyone, those who haven't played the game for a few years and those who have always wanted to try.

"These sessions are great if you want to get fit and take part in activities with friends in the great outdoors. Players do not have to have any experience of the game or worry that they are letting the side down; the sessions are fun and simply aim to get more people playing sport while improving their health and fitness. Coaches will introduce a new skill each week followed by a friendly game at the end of the session."

Organisers say no special kit is needed to, just comfortable clothes fpr exercising in and trainers, ideally that lace up, and some water.

East Staffordshire Borough Council will also be introducing Walking Netball in the near future – anybody interested or who knows a family member who would enjoy the session should contact Patricia Newman on 01283 508191.

For further information on the Back to Netball or other physical activities opportunities please contact Patricia Newman, East Staffordshire Borough Council on 01283 508191 or email patricia.newman@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk

