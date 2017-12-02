Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families can get in the mood for Christmas by enjoying a special winter wonderland experience at Conkers.

Visitors to the National Forest attraction, in Rawdon Road, Moira, will get a genuine Christmas experience including singing reindeer, mulled wine and mince pies, a Santa Special train ride, snow, Christmas lights, the enchanted forest, and Santa's woodland grotto where all children will receive a gift.

There are 13 dates from which to choose: December 3, 9, 10, and 16-24. Families visiting in the evening will get to see the Christmas lights in all their glory.

Visitors will arrive at Waterside winter wonderland where Santa's chief elf and his team of elves will lead them through the enchanted forest and the Valley of Christmas lights to Santa's grotto.

There, they will meet the reindeer while adults get to sample some mulled wine and mince pies.

They can also take a trip on the Santa special train through the tunnel of discovery, meet the balloon modeller (from 1pm to 5pm) and watch the Christmas show.

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "Even at this early stage, office parties are being booked, present lists are being written up and Conkers is planning a joyous Christmas family experience for visitors at our Winter Wonderland this year.

"It's always popular so book your spot early and treat the family to a magical experience this Christmas."

Tickets for the Winter Wonderland Experience can be booked online at www.visitconkers.com or by calling 01283 216633. Timeslots are available from 11am through to 7.30pm (with slots every 30 minutes throughout the day). The reindeer are on site from noon to 5.30pm.