The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police suspect arsonists were behind a fire at a house in Swadlincote which meant a family had to flee because the blaze was close to a gas pipe.

The family, including three children, had to flee their home in Union Road on Thursday, November 2, after rubbish caught fire outside, close to a gas supply. Police suspect the fire was the work of arsonists, they have said.

A police spokesman this week said that waste outside the back door of the property was found to be on fire between 8.35pm and 8.50pm.

He said after spotting the fire the occupants had to evacuate their home and call the fire service. The property was damaged, but no-one was hurt, he said.

Many residents saw the flames and took to social media to find out more about what was happening.

In a tweet posted the evening of the fire, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire close to a gas main outside a property. Crews isolated the gas and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The gas board has been informed."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with PC Nataniel Glynn on 101 quoting reference number 17000475967.

Alternatively, crimes can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.