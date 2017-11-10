Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter town centre will once again become a grotto of spectacular illuminations as civic bosses plan this year's Christmas Lights switch-on.

At last year's event swimming sensation Adam Peaty rounded off an amazing personal year by flicking the switch.

The Uttoxeter-born-and-bred star, who had won two Olympic medals in Rio the previous summer, said being asked to illuminate the town was a big honour.

And, although Peaty will not be doing the honours again this year, a similarly-spectacular set of lights will shine bright.

A Uttoxeter Town Council spokesman said: "The switching on of Uttoxeter's Christmas lights will take place at the town hall at 5pm on Friday, December 1.

"The lights will be switched on by the town mayor, Councillor Alison Trenery, assisted by children from Uttoxeter's first schools.

"Father Christmas and his reindeer will also be in attendance, along with Ashbourne Radio, who will compere the event, which commences shortly after 4pm.

"The high street will host a Christmas market that will take place immediately after the lights are switched on."

The return of the Victorian market is particularly good news for townsfolk looking to pick up some artisan gifts for their loved ones.

It has become a popular feature of the annual event in the last few years and added to its festive feel.

Speaking at last year's switch-on, Peaty described doing the honours as "surreal".

He said: "I'd like to give my huge thanks to Uttoxeter for the town's help throughout the past year.

"It's been very important for me and the town. Hopefully, next year, we can be just as happy and healthy.

"I'm hoping people in town can be even more prosperous in everything they do, excel and improve their daily lives, as well as getting more active.

"When I was growing up, I never saw myself turning on the Christmas lights in town and it's been a hugely surreal experience.

"I've always admired the Uttoxeter lights. It's a special time of year in town and I was honoured to turn the lights on."

More information is available by calling the town hall on 01889 564085.