A father and son team from Swadlincote took on a mammoth 24-hour bowls challenge to raise money for a local youth club for children with mental or physical disabilities.

James Southern, and his nine-year-old son Alex, took on the challenge at Netherseal Bowls Club, raising £1,250 for the group.

Alex has been diagnosed with autism and for the past nine months, has been attending the SHOUT youth club in Woodville.

He said: "SHOUT and its members have been a fantastic support mechanism for both Alex and the other members of our family.

"On Monday evenings, Alex attends the youth club, a place where he can be Alex and in his eyes he can be 'normal'.

"His younger brother Charlie also now attends with him and it has helped both boys gain confidence and make new friends.

"It has also been a vital source of information and support for me and my wife, as we battle the many hurdles of funding and support from local agencies."

Mr Southern said he was keen to do something to raise money for the group after the support his son had received.

He added: "I'm passionate about helping those in need, especially at a time when austerity cuts have left many vital charitable organisations fighting to survive; without groups like SHOUT and many more across the country, many people, especially the young, would be cast aside and not supported."

SHOUT works as a charity and relies on money collected, donations and fund-raising events.

