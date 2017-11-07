Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave JCB security guard has been hailed for saving a woman's life after pulling her from a burning car - just moments before it exploded.

Hero Adam Sharman dragged the woman driver to safety after witnessing a car crash on his way home from work.

The 26-year-old, who works at JCB's World HQ, saw the two-vehicle smash on the outskirts of Cheadle.

He and another passing motorist quickly realised a woman was trapped inside her burning vehicle.

They managed to prise her crumpled door open and pull her out just before the car exploded into a blazing fireball.

Adam said: "When I stopped you could see the smoke. I got out and there was a smashed up Citreon Saxo. I could hear the woman screaming.

"She was stuck behind the steering wheel and the chassis was all crumpled.

"The engine was on fire and we had to bend the car’s door frame because it wouldn’t open.

"The flames started to get bigger so we decided just to take an arm each and kept dragging her back – the car then completely went up in flames. We took her quite far back but you could still feel the heat."

Emergency services arrived on the scene in Cheadle Road at around 10.15pm on Friday, November 3.

The woman was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries to her legs. But Adam, from Stoke on Trent, said it could have been a lot worse.

He said: "If it was someone I cared about I hope someone would do the same thing.

"I always try to help out. I thought to myself afterwards that had we have been there just five minutes later it could have been horrific. Luckily we were able to get her out."

Throughout the incident Adam's bosses at Rocester were able to help direct emergency services.

He said: "I was updating work anyway so they knew what was happening but I asked if they could use my GPS location and send all of the emergency services.

"They arrived shortly afterwards but by this time it was enough for the car to have up in flames."

PC Dave Stubbs, from Staffordshire Police, was one of the police officers who attended the crash between the Saxo and a Land Rover.

He said: "In my view these people saved her life. They came across the collision and within seconds sprang into action and pulled her from the car."