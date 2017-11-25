The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two teenagers have been reported missing and fears are growing for their safety.

Vanesa Magyarova and Vanessa Krokova, who are both from the Normanton area of Derby, have not been seen since Tuesday, November 21. The girls are friends and are believed to be together.

Venesa Magyarova is 13-years-old and was last seen at her home address on Netherclose Street at 8pm on Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build with black wavy hair. She may be wearing blue jeans and a white, long sleeved t-shirt.

Vanessa Krokova is 14-years-old and was last seen at the A1 Snooker Club, in Charlotte Street on Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of a slim build and has very long dark brown hair.

She was wearing a denim jacket, a white long sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike trainers.

Anyone that knows of the girls' whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 361 of November 23 or 290 of November 22.