Christmas is coming - and there's a wide variety of festive events on the way to get revellers in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year.

For those looking for places to go to obtain those unique gifts while tucking into a mince pie there is plenty of choice in the immediate Burton area, with some further afield for people prepared to travel.

Swadlincote will be stepping back in time with its Victorian Christmas Market and Carols Evening on Friday, December 15, until 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: "Our popular Christmas market returns to the town centre with its wide range of unique stalls offering gifts, festive treats, food and drink from 9am.

"Activities will continue into the evening so you can enjoy late night shopping in the town centre along with a hot drink."

Admission is free for the all-day event with Victorian characters from 4.30pm onwards and vintage games for all the family on The Delph market square.

Attractions will include traditional carols, festive classics with Inrelated Duo, children's entertainment and Father Christmas in his grotto.

More information is available from the Tourist Information Centre on 01283 222848.

At Swadlincote Spiritualist Church, in Highfield Street, there will be a festive fair from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, December 2.

It will include stalls with crafts, tombola, readings, jewellery, Christmas garlands, crystals and white elephant tables.

Anyone wanting more information or seeking to book a table is asked to call Janet on 07793 007234.

People wanting to head a little further afield to get some treats can head to Leicester's Christmas Market in New Market Square from November 23 to December 23.

It will include gifts, quirky crafts and family activities, with 40 stalls of artisan gifts, designer decorations and food.

Always popular is the German Christmas Market in Birmingham which will be held from Thursday, November 16, to Sunday, December 24.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Anne Underwood, will officially open the German Market in Victoria Square on Thursday, November 16, at 5.30pm – before she switches on the city's festive lights.

It will be open every day from 10am to 9pm, with busy spells at weekends and from noon to 2pm and after 5pm.