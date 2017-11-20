Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hard-hitting film about a girl from Measham who was murdered after being groomed online has won another national film industry award.

Kayleigh's Love Story, which was produced by Leicestershire Police with the full support of the teenager's family, has been viewed almost 40 million times worldwide.

It has now won the External Film of the Year award at the Event and Digital Communication Association Industry Awards.

The film beat competition from scores of other films made for the public and private sector during the last year and was also judged against live and event industry material.

Kayleigh Haywood, 15, was murdered by Stephen Beadman in 2015 after she was lured to the home of Luke Harlow who groomed her online. Her body was found in a field north of Ibstock on November 18, 2015.

Stephen Beadman has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for raping and murdering Kayleigh, while Luke Harlow has been locked up for 12 years for grooming her.

Deputy Chief Constable Roger Bannister said: "Kayleigh's Love Story is a ground-breaking initiative of which Leicestershire Police can be truly proud.

"That's not because it's received so many awards - although it is hugely satisfying that the film industry itself recognises the quality and power of the film and I'm delighted that we have won this latest award from EVCOM - rather, it's something to be proud of because of the impact it is having, in making children and adults aware of the terrible dangers that can lie in wait when your children decide to speak to, and meet, people they meet online.

"In my 30 years' of service I struggle to think of anything the police service has produced, in terms of a film or campaign, which has reached so many millions of people and helped encourage victims to come forward.

"Affixxius Films of Loughborough, which produced the film for us, have produced a film of which they should be exceptionally proud.

"Leicestershire Police's communications and engagement directorate, whose idea it was to make the film, who supervised the production, and who have masterminded the roll out and marketing of the film, also deserve enormous credit for their contribution to the safety of children worldwide."

