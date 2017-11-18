The video will start in 8 Cancel

When it comes to prescription drugs, do you know what you can take abroad so you do not end up behind bars in a foreign country?

Laura Plummer has made headlines across the country after taking Tramadol into Egypt for her boyfriend's back pain. However, she did not realise the drug is illegal over there and is now behind bars facing an uncertain future.

As she awaits trial, she has been warned that she faces the death penalty or a prison sentence after being caught with 300 of the tablets.

We have compiled a list of everyday medicines which could get you banged up when visiting other countries.

Holidaymakers could end up in prison for packing some of these over the counter medicines in their suitcase.

Many may be unaware that certain legal drugs easily available in the UK could get them locked up if they go abroad with them.

Tramadol has been banned in Egypt since 2015 after it started being used as a cheap heroin substitute.

Anyone bringing the drug into the country needs to tell the Egyptian Embassy in London, or get a note from their GP.

However, Egypt is not the only country with strict regulations and laws governing which over-the-counter medicines sold in the UK can and can't be taken there.

Here are some of the countries where you may need to be careful taking medicine.

(Image: Getty)

Japan

Do your homework on what medicines you are allowed to take into the country before you visit Japan.

Anything you bring into the country is considered an import so they have stricter rules which apply in particular to personal medication.

One example of this is a Vicks Inhaler which is a banned in Japan.

The nasal congestion spray contains pseudoephedrine which is a controlled substance there.

Some kinds of medication for ADHD are also banned in Japan.

Zambia

If you are travelling to or through Zambia then be careful to check what medication you are taking with you.

The southern African country does not allow Benylin cough syrup to be brought past its borders.

This is because it contains an ingredient called diphenhydramine - a mild sedative - making it illegal, said travel expert Simon Calder on This Morning.

United Arab Emirates

Dubai is a popular holiday destination for people looking for sun, sea and five-star luxury.

But be warned, some prescribed and over the counter medicines from the UK such as diazepam, Tramadol and codeine are controlled substances in the Emirates.

These are not allowed into the UAE without permission from the country's Ministry of Health and a doctor's prescription.

Holidaymakers who don't get permission could be prosecuted.

China

Tourists should always carry a doctor's note with any personal medicine they have with them to prove why they need it.

Customs officials will verify if the amount of medicine you have on you is appropriate for the length of time you are in the country.

Qatar

The Gulf state could welcome thousands of Brits when it hosts the World Cup in 2022.

But many over the counter medicines such as cold and cough remedies are controlled substances and must be accompanied by a prescription.

Some sleeping pills, painkillers and anti-depressants are completely banned here.

Saudi Arabia

In 2015 25,000 British Muslims made the pilgrimage to the holy site of Mecca.

Any medication needs to be accompanied by either a recent medical report or a doctor's prescription.

Thailand

In the South-East Asian country many common prescription drugs including codeine, morphine and fentanyl require a permit in Thailand.

Be careful, if you don't have one you could face prison.

Singapore

Sleeping pills, anti-anxiety pills and painkillers all require a licence in Singapore.

Getting a licence requires a doctor's note and copies of flight details and passports.

Indonesia

Many prescription medicines such as codeine, sleeping pills and treatments for ADHD are illegal.

Turkey

Turkey is a popular family destination for many in the UK but be careful what pills you pack before travelling there.

If you have prescription medication you must have a doctor's note or prescription which can be sent to the Turkish tourism office for translation.

Costa Rica

Visitors to the popular Central American country must only take enough medication for the length of their stay, with a doctor's note to say that this is the right amount.