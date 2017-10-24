Shoppers will soon be able to plan trips to the town centre armed with a directory of stores giving third-world growers a fair price for their produce.

In February, Uttoxeter became an official Fairtrade Town thanks to the its Fairtrade Uttoxeter Steering Group, which spearheaded a campaign for traders to sell ethically-sourced produce.

The special status confirms Uttoxeter's shops are playing a big role in helping African children out of poverty and ensuring they are educated.

Having encouraged dozens of shops to shelve Fairtrade stock, the steering group is now planning a special directory to guide shoppers looking to ensure poor farmers are paid fairly.

The move is part of the group's efforts to show its campaign is expanding, which it must do so Fairtrade chiefs approve the town's status for another two years.

Janet Dean, chair of the steering group, said: "We have made fantastic progress in the last two years, but we need to maintain the momentum.

"We know that there are lots of shops and cafes who offer Fairtrade products in Uttoxeter so we are going to collect that information and publish it in a directory with the support of the town council.

"The directory will enable people who want to buy Fairtrade products to know what products are available in the town and where they can buy them.

"Initially the directory will be available online on the town council website, but in 2018 we will also publish it in a leaflet form.

"Members of the Steering Group will be visiting shops and cafes on Thursday, October 19 to hand out letters asking managers to let us know what Fairtrade products they sell so their business can be included in the directory.

"We won’t be able to visit every business, so we are hoping that businesses who offer Fairtrade might see this story and contact us directly."

Dave Trenery, secretary of the steering group said: "I would love to hear from any businesses who are offering Fairtrade products.

"They can contact me by email at davetrenery@gmail.com and hopefully we can make the directory as comprehensive as we can.

"Fairtrade helps people living in the poorer parts of the world by guaranteeing a fair price for the goods they produce.

"It also provides them with extra money so that they can improve production, and obtain health care and education for their children.

"As a Fairtrade Town, Uttoxeter is doing a great job helping to make life better for the very poorest people across the world and contributing to global stability and development."