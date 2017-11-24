Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A site of special scientific interest at a South Derbyshire beauty spot has been protected from contamination after fire crews allowed a blaze to burn itself out.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service decided to to let a fire out in the open on land in Sutton Lane, Hilton, burn out following a meeting with the Environment Agency, it has been revealed.

The beauty spot was at risk from contaminated fire water running into the water course if firefighters had continued to tackle the blaze, which was first reported on Wednesday, November 22.

At 10.11pm the fire service was called to the incident in the village, following several calls reporting a fire in the open.

Firefighters from Derby's Kingsway fire station attended the blaze and left the scene at 10.54pm.

A multi-agency meeting was held on Thursday, November 23, to discuss the best course of action for dealing with the fire.

Group manager Clive Stanbrook from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said after a multi-agency meeting on Thursday, November 23, the decision was taken to let the it burn out by itself to protect the water course.

He said: "The site is very close to a site of special scientific interest and, after taking advice from the Environment Agency, we agreed that any contaminated fire water run-off poses too much of a risk to the environment and surrounding area.

"We will continue to monitor until the fire has reached a safe conclusion."