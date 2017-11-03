The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Swadlincote late yesterday evening, Thursday, November 2.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were called at around 8.30pm to a house in Union Road after reports of a fire near to a gas main.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 8.37pm last night, crews from Swadlincote and Burton were called to a fire in Union Road, Swadlincote.

"Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire close to a gas main outside a property. Crews isolated the gas and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The gas board has been informed."

It is not known if anybody has been injured in the fire.