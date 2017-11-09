Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have been called to damp down a smouldering engine in a vehicle in South Derbyshire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Swadlincote was called to Coppice Side, in Church Gresley, near to Gresley Common, at 6pm today, Thursday, November 9, to a vehicle with a smouldering engine.

The engine was cooled by the firefighters and they stayed on the site while they waiting for the vehicle to be recovered.

The crew left the scene of the fire at 6.27pm.

