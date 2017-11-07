Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five cars are believed to have been involved in a crash on the A38 this morning, Tuesday, November 7.

The accident happened on the northbound side of the dual carriageway near Clay Mills and is causing huge tailbacks on both sides.

It is believed the accident happened at around 7.50am on the A38 between A5121 Clay Mills and the A5132 The Castle Way.

An ambulance was at the scene of the crash, which appears to have happened in the outside lane.

An eyewitness has said that traffic is backed up past the Pirelli Stadium and there are massive tailbacks into the town.

The eyewitness said: "I was on my way into work and saw there were a lot of people standing by their cars and there was an ambulance near the scene.

"It's gridlock heading into Burton."

Another witness said: "It looks like there's going to be delays of 45 minutes. I left my house at 20 to eight this morning and I am still stuck."

It has been reported that a Mini and a Volkswagen UP have been involved in the accident.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We were called at around 7.45am to an accident on the A38 involving several cars."

Traffic information website Inrix has reported that the incident is affecting traffic between Burton and Derby and there is congestion up to the Toyota Island in Burton.

More information will come as soon as we get it.