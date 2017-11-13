Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Derbyshire rock band whose videos featured on Kerrang! are re-forming for one night only after three years away from the stage.

Follow You Home's last gig was a headline slot on the Allotment Stage at Y Not Festival back in 2014.

When charismatic singer Kayley Busby decided to take a break from music, the popular five-piece act decided to call it a day.

But such has been the clamour for their music since, they have been persuaded to play one more show. They will rock out Derby venue the Hairy Dog on Saturday, November 25, to the delight of their still-dedicated fan base.

Bassist Rich Davis said: "We’ve noticed that despite being away for three years, people continue to watch the videos on YouTube and stream the music on Spotify.

"People were commenting on the video saying they wish they got to see the band live.

"And we missed playing the songs and hanging out with Kayley and Tom, so we thought why not get back together and do a show."

One of Follow You Home's videos, What's To Say You're Not Alone, has clocked up more than 100,000 YouTube plays since they split.

The reunion show will feature the original Follow You Home line-up of Busby, Davis, singer-guitarist Nick Ayre, fellow-axe-man Mikey Davis and drummer Tom Bradshaw-Smith, a former Denstone College pupil.

They built a solid reputation as an explosive live act and had several singles featured by the likes of Kerrang TV, Kerrang Radio, Scuzz TV, Rocksound, Big Cheese and BBC introducing.

They also had a huge groundswell of support online across social networks, clocking up 500,000 plays on Youtube, 100,000 plays on Spotify and more than 50,000 followers across Facebook and Twitter.

They used this support to crowd-fund singles, videos and 2013 debut album If It Kills Me. The LP smashed its original funding target in less than 24 hours, ending up raising more than three times the amount of cash Follow You Home hoped for.

This allowed band to continue as an independent project, without the backing of a record label. Tickets for the show are available online at followyouhome.co.uk

More information is available on the band's Twitter account @followyouhomeuk

