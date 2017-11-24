Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular former councillor who served the community of South Derbyshire for 42 years has been given a fond farewell at a moving funeral service which was packed with his family and friends.

Bill Dunn was laid to rest in St John's Churchyard, in Newhall, following a funeral full of tributes from his family and former council colleagues.

In a touching tribute his funeral car also passed by the South Derbyshire District Council offices, in Civic Way, Swadlincote, as council officers lined the street to pay their respects, while the flag on the offices was flown at half-mast.

Bill first served as Labour councillor for the Newhall ward on the-then Swadlincote Urban District Council in 1969, later representing Midway in 1974 when it became South Derbyshire District Council. He never lost an election in 42 years.

Memories of the 87-year-old were read out by Kevin Richards, leader of the Labour Party at the district council, and Bill's son, Paul, who took over his father's Midway council ward when he finally stepped down in 2011. Bill was then given Honorary Freedom of the District status in 'recognition and appreciation of his 42 years of eminent service', becoming only person to have been given the honour.

A tribute paid by Frank McArdle, chief executive of South Derbyshire District Council, was also read out by Reverend Kath Wood. She also paid her own tribute, saying: "He will be known as a dedicated, humorous and kind man, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, friend and colleague, who, with great dedication has given so much of himself serving his community from which we are all benefitting and have been enriched in our own lives because of Bill Dunn."

Bill, was born in Country Durham in 1930 and eventually settled in South Derbyshire in 1962 to work down the mines, with his wife, Marjorie, and sons, Bill, Paul and Colin joining him the following year.

Speaking during the funeral service, his son Paul explained the reason for a stuffed toy sheep dog being placed next to his father's coffin, saying that it was a symbol of his father's faithful companion, adding that Bill once scared a care worker at his care home when he was spotted walking his dog in the middle of the night in the grounds.

Paul also paid tribute to his father’s popularity as he addressed the packed church. He said: "Looking at everyone here today reminds me of a conversation I had with dad a few years ago and he said it is best if you die when you are a councillor as you have a better turn-out at your funeral. Well look around, dad, these people have turned out for you."

He also shared a story he was told by his father when he first came to South Derbyshire.



He said: "There was a story of when he was sitting in the pub with his brother Jack having come to South Derbyshire as part of the mines. Jack was having a tough time saying they weren’t wanted in South Derbyshire and he was thinking about going back to Durham. Then someone had put some money in the jukebox and, I don’t know how true this is, but apparently the song Hit the Road, Jack came on. Everyone started laughing. He decided to stay and the rest is history.

"It led to him being elected 11, 12, 13 times. Yours is a life well lived. God bless dad."

During his council career Bill was elected as chairman of the district council in 1983-84 and 1996-97 and also served as leader and deputy leader, as well as chairman of various committees.

His successor, Kevin Richards, who is now leader of the Labour Party on the council, was also invited to share his memories.



He said it was 'because of his dedication, care and compassion for his fellow human beings he continued to be re-elected' adding that it was a 'remarkable service to South Derbyshire residents and its community'.

He said: "I owe a debt of gratitude for his guidance, support and shared knowledge. I met him in the 1970s as an activist sent from the Belper constituency to observe the Newhall Labour club. Bill took me in his care and this followed on for many years.

"Members, officers and staff knew exactly where they stood with Bill. He was forthright and straight talking with a passion for doing what was right. He said it wasn’t left or right, it is wrong or right.

"I would often join him on a walk through Swadlincote and it would take between about 30 and 90 minutes. Not because we were ambling but because he would be stopped by people in the street who wanted to raise their concerns. He always had time for them and acted on their concerns.

"I can say that I will cherish the friendship and great times we shared together."

In a tribute read out to the congregation, who were wearing red in honour of his love of Sunderland Football Club, Mr McArdle said: "I knew Bill for more than 40 years. His enthusiasm and humour was infectious. He brought people of all political backgrounds together with his ‘'Let's put South Derbyshire first' approach. The council benefitted under his leadership.

"No-one was more deserving of the Freedom of South Derbyshire after 42 years of service to local Government. I knew Bill and Marjorie were rightly proud of that honour.

"He was determined to see a village hall building to serve the people of Midway. And he never gave up until he saw Midway Community Centre and it was right and proper that he was the one invited to open the Bill Dunn Community Room within the centre.

"I would like to finish by simply saying Bill was the best of the best in South Derbyshire and he will be greatly missed."