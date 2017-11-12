Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An orphanage set up by a Stretton woman has been cut off as it battles two days of torrential rain which has also left it without electricity.

Footprints Orphanage, in Kenya, was set up by Kerry Wanjala in 2010 to cope with the number of vulnerable and abandoned children in the African country and has slowly built up so the site now caters for 35 children.

However, the orphanage is being put to the test following two days of heavy rain which has destroyed its access road, preventing much-needed food from reaching the young occupants and staff.

However, the orphanage has managed to become self-sustaining thanks to a chicken project.



Kerry said: "The rains have come heavily over the last two days. Footprints access road is completely destroyed. It will take days if not weeks to repair.

"Our weekly delivery of vegetables was not able to get to us and we have been without electricity for days. However our sustainability chicken project is now able to feed our 35 children. With eggs and chickens we can survive."

The news about the flooding issues come a few months after it was revealed that Kerry had been forced to close the Footprints Academy which ran alongside the orphanage and had 170 children on its books.

She blamed the closure on the country's vote for Brexit which impacted the exchange rate, and would have forced Kerry to increase the school fees. She previously increased lunch fees by the equivalent of 40p which led to 40 children having to drop out, so decided against an increase in fees because of the impact it would have locally.

The 170 children who attended the school have been moved to other nearby schools which, Kerry says, wouldn't have been there six years ago.

The orphanage costs around £4,500 a month to run, and Kerry admits: "The fund-raising events save us."

One upcoming fund-raiser will be the annual charity ball to be held on Saturday, November 25, at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield.

Places must be booked by emailing info@footprintsorphanage.com. It is a black tie event and will include a three-course dinner, a live band, charity auction, raffle and cash prize draw.

Tickets cost £60.