A former Ashby butcher has been jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

Mark Rawlinson had denied a total of 20 sexual offences but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

The 44-year-old was sentenced at the same court after previously appearing before Hull Crown Court in October last year.

It is not known exactly how old the child was but the offence took place in the early 2000s, the Hull Daily Mail has reported.

Rawlinson worked for a butchers in east Hull before setting up his own business in Ashby in 2013. He last worked for a butchers in Bridlington before he was jailed following his trial.



He was also deemed to have made indecent images or photographs of children and caused a child under the age of 13 to watch a sexual act among many more.

Despite being found guilty of these extra offences, he was sentenced to a maximum of eight years in prison for sexually abusing a child with no additional penalty given for his other crimes.

Rawlinson, now of Chapel Street, Bridlington, may also be placed on a barring list which could prevent him from working with children and other vulnerable people in a job when he is released from prison.