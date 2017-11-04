The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-hour gym is set to open at the former site of a Swadlincote shoe shop whose parent group plunged into administration earlier this year.

Keep-fit fans are set for a major boost with the new Snap Fitness gym breathing life into the Derbyshire town centre.

The US-based gym operator has been given permission by South Derbyshire District Council to open the round the clock gym in the former Brantanos shoe shop unit, in the Pipeworks, off Coppice Side. Leicester-based TK Twenty 4 Fitness Ltd has been named as applicants for Snap Fitness.

National store chain Brantanos closed in March after the group fell into administration, and despite a marketing campaign, no other retailers have come forward to take on the empty unit.

The gym will be largely open-plan and comprise distinct work out areas, including a cardio area, free weights section and weight machines.

Snap Fitness is described as a members-only facility and access will be gained via an electronic security tag system which is connected to the membership database.

In a report to the council, Baldip Basi, of Resolution Planning, acting as agent to the former Brantano site project, said there had been a downturn in retailers taking up sites in the town centre due to the emergence of out of town shopping and the effects of the internet.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk