When 4,000 tonnes of high explosives detonated in the UK's biggest ever non-nuclear blast Jean Fisher adopted the British wartime motto of "keep calm and carry on" - by reaching for a cup of tea.

Jean was an innocent 19-year-old at the time and working in the office at RAF Fauld near Hanbury, with the Second World War still raging after more than five years of terrible conflict.

Here, for the first time since the tragic events of 78 years ago, she shares memories of the fateful day, when at least 70 people perished, with news reporter Jenny Moody.

The explosion at RAF Fauld could be heard six miles away in Burton and left many lives devastated - but the day had started for Jean Fisher like any other.

She was just 19 years old and had been called up, like many women, to do their bit for the nation in the Second World War in the battle against Hitler. She was living in Burton at the time and had started her working life selling wholesale tobacco before she received the letter asking her if she would prefer farming or office work.

As her family was protective she opted for office work and her first job was at BTR, in Horninglow Road. But this led to occupational dermatitis as the rubber irritated her skin and she was eventually sent to Fauld on October 12, 1944, as a temporary civil servant.

It was her job to work in the posting office, making sure that the different depots got all the equipment that they needed such as oxygen cylinders. The orders would arrive on little slips of paper and then they had to work out what was needed and where.

Miss Fisher, 92, said: "I remember the office was very primitive, like Army huts, with a big stove in the middle for heat. I was working as normal when suddenly there was this terrifying explosion. I was just sitting at my desk and no-one knew what to do. It was dreadful.

"In all the confusion we didn't know what happened. I just remember the office moving, it was terrible. A lady in the office asked if we should have a cup of tea and we just sat there because it was chaos. All we could see was this huge cloud of smoke and panic as the fire service, ambulance and RAF were there.

"We continued working. We were told we could go home if we wanted to but we would have to walk to Tutbury which was quite a walk as they could not spare the transport, so we stayed until the end of the day.

"I then got the bus, the yellow peril as we called it, as it was a terrifying ride, back to Victoria Crescent, near Farringtons. I lived in Grange Street near St Paul's Church and I used to walk there and back every day.

"As I was walking home I could see this little face at the window and I knew who it was instantly. It was my mum making sure that I was safe, she had been in the hairdressers in Burton when she found out.

"I was very innocent and I don't think I realised how dangerous it was. If our building had been the other side I wouldn't be here, we were the right side of the fence if you like.

"One of my friend's fathers was working in the mines and he was talking to a mate. His friend was fine but they couldn't find a thing of her father.

"I used to go walks around there at lunchtime and we weren't allowed to go round for two weeks. It was a shock seeing it all but there was no panic in us and we just carried on."

Despite the devastating explosion, Miss Fisher, who now resides at Oakland Village, in Swadlincote, was back at work the next day and continued to work there until April 21, 1947, when she was made redundant. She had only been working there for six weeks when the explosives went off.

Miss Fisher said: "What could you do? The next day I went back to work and worked as normal. Everyone in the office turned up. We just kept waiting for the work to come in. It was very different in those days, it was the way we were brought up.

"We just went on as if it was normal as it didn't really affect our offices. People knew about the blast in Burton as they felt it. We did see the men in the mines but we did not mix with them socially. I worked there for two years but we knew it was going to end as they were not needing the equipment after the war. We used to sit there some days with one piece of paper in hours.

"We did have a very nice looking Air Force officer if we were lucky come round to check on us but we had to be careful to make sure we were working and we didn't know when they were coming."

After finishing at Fauld, Miss Fisher found herself out of work for two months before landing a job at Marks and Spencer, in Burton, where she worked for 39 years. She worked her way up to retail staff manager and is still fondly remembered by the people she worked with today.

What was the RAF Fauld explosion?

The Second World War had been raging for almost six years and was just seven months from its bloody end in Europe when the area was rocked by a huge explosion.

On Monday, November 27, 1944, Burton and a wide area surrounding it shook from a tremendous explosive force as an underground ammunition depot deep underground in the countryside at Fauld exploded, leaving a huge crater in the earth.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they were confronted by images which almost defied description. The huge crater measured 250 yards across.

Bodies were strewn everywhere while others were still entombed in the warren of concrete corridors; even the civilian population had been caught in the devastation.

It was estimated that around 4,000 tonnes of high explosives had detonated, killing at least 70 people and injuring many more.

Within a radius of 1,400 yards, serious structural damage devastated buildings, farms, a pub and houses. The explosion was heard as far away as Coventry, Leicester and Daventry.

By some quirk, the force of the blast shattered windows in buildings miles away from the scene but the glass in huts used by the RAF and prisoners of war at the site remained intact.

A worker using a brass chisel to remove a detonator on a live bomb was thought to have triggered the blast, which remains Britain's biggest non-nuclear explosion to this day.

Could more explosives still be on the site?

A full search of military installations at Fauld buried in the explosion was never carried out because it was considered too dangerous.

This has led to speculation that unexploded ammunition is still buried at the former munitions depot at Fauld.

A Freedom of Information request previously submitted by the Burton Mail showed that while the site is secured, and inspected annually, there is every possibility that some of the thousands of tonnes of munitions did not detonate during the explosion, and remains on site.

The information revealed by the Ministry of Defence stated: "The crater has not been fully cleared of ordnance, as it would be too dangerous to do so. As there is no public access and a security fence, it is not high risk.

"The perimeter to the Fauld crater is fenced and there are several warning signs. The crater rim and fence line are inspected annually by 5131 (Bomb Disposal) Squadron on behalf of RAF Cosford.

"A report of the annual visit is sent to the explosives safety representative and health and safety representative at RAF Cosford to address any follow-up actions.

"As well as the annual inspections referred to above, the crater was the subject of a shallow instrument search between 1966 and 1969 and a subsequent visual search between 1974 and 1976."

The bombs were stored in a vast network of underground caverns and tunnels, many of which are too dangerous to fully explore.

The blast crater, which is more than a quarter of a mile wide, is now covered in trees. Much of the underground tunnels can still be seen as they rise to the surface.

