A long-forgotten building in South Derbyshire is being rebuilt after plans to build 14 homes on the site was finally approved.

The original housing application for the former Donington Plant Hire site on land at Swainspark, in Spring Cottage Road, Overseal, was submitted to planning bosses in 2013. However, a decision was never made because a legal agreement to provide cash for the community was never completed and the land remained unused.

Now work on the agreement has taken place and the application has been approved to build 14 homes and convert the existing and overgrown ticket office building into the 15th home.

Earlier this year the Burton Mail reported that scaffolding surrounded the derelict building, indicating work could be restarting soon.

A spokesman for North West Leicestershire District Council, which has now approved the plans, previously said its planning committee members had been urged by council officers to agree the plans in November 2013, subject to a legal agreement being signed. However, the legal agreement was not completed so the decision notice was never issued.

The agreement was part of a Section 106 fund in which the developer must provide cash and amenities to communities affected by the new housing.

The agreement forces the developer to provide £26,064.33 for remodelling or enhancing facilities at Ashby School or other upper schools to provide additional capacity to accommodate pupil growth caused by the housing development.

It will also include a scheme to provide pedestrian access to the children’s play area within the recreation ground in Spring Cottage Road; as well as £910 to provide additional materials for proposed development at Ashby Library and £2,000 towards National Forest planting.

There will also be a contribution towards mitigating harm caused by development to the River Mease special area of conservation, and four of the 14 homes will be affordable housing.

As well as 14 homes, a former ticket sales office will be converted to residential use, redundant buildings and crumbling homes will be bulldozed and a new access will be created.

Members of Ashby Woulds Town Council previously agreed to offer no objection to the plans, but proposed an extension of the footpath on the development side of the road over the bridge to provide safe access to the nearby recreation ground which has now been agreed.



The land remains derelict but was once used for mining. It was historically used as the headquarters for Messrs Coal Contractors during a period of open casting nearby.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk