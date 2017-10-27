A former Swadlincote woman who swapped landlocked Derbyshire for the exotic coastline scenery of East Asia has penned her 14th book in six years.

Joanne Rawson was born and brought up in Blackfordby and taught at Pingle School, in Coronation Street, Swadlincote, before giving it all up to split her time between Goa and Malaysia.

The 51-year-old has now written her 14th novel Tangled Web of Love relating the relationship of Faith and boyfriend Paul whose snobbish father disapproves.. Paul disappears leaving Faith to assume the love affair is over. However, he later returns to see her in the arms of another man leading to a tangled web of double dating, secrecy, sexual favours, and betrayal.

It has been only six years since Joanne penned her first novel ‘For Better or For Worse’ — a love story about the trials and tribulations of three ordinary women.

Before she left the UK, Mrs Rawson attended Albert Village Primary and Junior School, in Occupation Lane, and later attended Ashby Ivanhoe High School, and later Ashby Grammar School.

After leaving Ashby Grammar she completed A-levels in sociology, psychology and social and economic history at Burton College.

In 1984, the then 19-year-old left the home comforts of Blackfordby, returning a year later after working as an au pair in the Loire Valley, France.

She then worked for Derbyshire Education Authority in special needs as a teaching assistant at Pingle School before moving to Derby in 1992, working for Derbyshire Social Services, with adults with learning and physical difficulties.

When she turned 30, Mrs Rawson and her husband quit their jobs to manage branded restaurants around the M25 for 10 years.

In 2005, the couple decided to give up their hectic lifestyle, and now share their time between Candolim, Goa, and Pangkor Island, Malaysia.

She said of her latest book: "I am so pleased. This will be my 14th published book. So much has changed since 2011. I am now with an American publisher, Melange Books. I have to say in less than a week the response to Tangled Web of Love has been amazing."

