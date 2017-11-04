Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former doctor's surgery has gone on the market with a £300,000 price tag months after it was replaced with a larger state-of-the-art unit over the road.

Woodville Surgery is now located at the former TH Archer garage site off Burton Road in the village, following its official opening in September, but its previous premises still stand empty.

The 200 squar metre former surgery closed to make way for the 1,002 square metre site, opened to ease pressure on the NHS due to the increase in housing development in the area.

The surgery is being marketed by Atherstone-based Howkins and Harrison as "ideal for use as office premises, dentist, physiotherapy or retail".

To the ground floor there is 200 sq m of office accommodation as well as 14 separate office/treatment rooms as well as toilets and kitchen and storage cupboards.

To the first floor there is 38 sq m of accommodation comprising a kitchenette and meeting room and a separate office off a landing. In addition there is roof storage.





While a car park outside also comes with the surgery there is an adjoining Tarmac area to the south which is excluded from the sale but would be available in addition to the asking price.

The Burton Mail has previously reported complaints about parking problems near the new medical centre with concerns raised over vehicles parking on the road outside the building, rather than in its dedicated car park at the back.

The new surgery consists of a two-storey medical centre offering a range of consulting and treatment rooms. The site also features a pharmacy, aimed at allowing patients access to a convenient one-stop service.

The new practice has also seen an increase in staff, with 12 full-time positions to 14, and from 13 part-time jobs to 16.

