The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 47-year-old paedophile has admitted making hundreds of indecent images of a child.

Stephen Lomas, of Brook Lane, Foston, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He admitted making three category B indecent photographs of a child and one category C image, in Foston on a computer on or before August 3.

He also admitted making 41 category A indecent images of children.

Category A are the most series kind. He also made 43 category B images and 378 category C images on another device on or before August 3, the court was told.

Lomas also pleaded guilty to the possession of 196 extreme pornographic image consisting of 183 pictures and 13 movie clips which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing a sex act with a live or dead animal and which was offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.

He is due to attend Derby Crown Court on Thursday, November 30, to be sentenced.