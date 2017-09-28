Uttoxeter's top tourist attraction is celebrating a major milestone in its rich history by giving a free day at the races to punters in town.

Townsfolk are being invited to join in a special occasion on Thursday, October 19 when the 1907 Raceday will mark 110 years of horse-racing at Uttoxeter Racecourse.

To add to the day of celebration, anyone with an ST14 postcode can claim two free grandstand tickets.

A racecourse spokesman hailed the lengthy history of a the venue which has become the jewel in Uttoxeter's crown.

He said: "Uttoxeter Racecourse was built and opened in 1907 by a company formed to take over the licence of Keele Park Racecourse, which had recently ceased to operate.

"There were five days of racing in 1907 and, according to The Racecourse of Great Britain and Ireland, the meetings were largely patronised by 'the nobility and gentry and sportsmen in the county, there being 100 members already subscribed to the club'.

"The first meeting, held in May, 1907, passed off successfully - so much so that it encouraged more people to join the race club. It also prompted the construction of a new luncheon room for them in time for the second meeting.

"By comparison, a stylish restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows giving scenic views across the entire racecourse was opened at Uttoxeter Racecourse in 2016.

"Boasting the name '1907', it will once again be offering hospitality packages for the race meeting on October 19.

"Today, Uttoxeter Racecourse is part of Arena Racing Company (ARC) - the largest racecourse group in the UK created by a merger between Northern Racing and Arena Leisure Plc.

"ARC operate 16 racecourses, across a mix of flat, jump and all-weather tracks, hosting 39 per cent of the UK's annual horseracing fixtures.

"These include some of the biggest days in the racing calendar, like the Ladbrokes St Leger Festival, Coral Welsh National, the Stobart Rail Northumberland Plate and the National Spirit Hurdle.

"Of course, there is also the Betfred Midlands Grand National and Martson’s Pedigree Summer Cup at Uttoxeter Racecourse."

Gates open at 12.15pm for the 1907 Raceday, with the first of six races taking place at 2.20pm and the last at 5pm.

Centre course tickets are priced £10 per person and premier tickets cost £20, with a full range of hospitality packages also available, including the 1907 Package for £72.

Further details and to booking are available online at http://www.uttoxeter-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/1907-raceday

More information about the racecourse's past can be found in The History of Uttoxeter Racecourse.

The book was researched and written by Jim Beavis and published in 2015, priced at £12.99. Annual members are entitled to a £2.99 discount.

