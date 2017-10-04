Residents in North West Leicestershire are being offered free trees as part of a district council scheme to make the area greener.

North West Leicestershire District Council have been offering free trees to green-fingered people every year since 2008, and has seen more than 57,000 trees planted over the years.

An amazing 13,500 were ordered and planted during 2016 alone by almost 600 residents and 18 community groups.

Councillor Alison Smith, deputy leader and portfolio holder for community services at North West Leicestershire District Council, says the scheme has been very in improving the amount of green areas in the county.

She said: "The free tree scheme was hugely popular once again last year, and we're expecting another great response this year.

"Each year our already-beautiful district gets greener thanks to this scheme and the support it receives from people in the community."

The district council supplies four different types of trees as part of the scheme. It is run in partnership with The National Forest and HK Wentworth Limited in orderd to make the trees free and available to residents.

The four types of trees are holly, cherry plum, hazel and whitebeam. The trees are around two to three feet tall when collected and all come with a guide on how to look after them properly.

Michelle Sendles, from Whitwick, clearly followed her guide and planted a free tree during the same campaign in 2011, and it is still alive in her garden to this day.

She said: "I have found it a delight. I have a number of items from the scheme in my back garden and they have attracted lots of insects which in turn attract the birds.

"I have spent many hours watching the birds and other wildlife, which I don't think would be in my garden if it were not for all the plants from the scheme. I have been pleased with it."

Community groups like allotment patches, environmental groups and wildlife centres can apply for a larger number of trees.

People have until Friday, October 27, to apply for the scheme and trees will be available for collection on Sunday, November 19. Anybody interested in finding out more can order online at here

