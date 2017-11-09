Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final sequins are being prepared for a charity TV Strictly Come Dancing-style competition taking place in Swadlincote later this week.

The Strictly Relay for Life will entertain audiences at Gresley Old Hall, in Church Gresley, on Friday, November 10, for a night of dancing, laughs and a lot of fun.

Karen Bailey, who owns Dancing with Karen, is one of the organisers of the event and is hoping to raise £5,000 for Cancer Research UK. The charity was chosen after Mrs Bailey's friend, Brian Webster, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

She said: "We used to do the competition to raise money for Children in Need, but then my music man, Brian, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. We decided we wanted to do whatever we could to help him and others in the same boat as him.

"He isn't well enough to come to the show, but I'm sure he will be excited to hear all about it."

The stars of the show have been practising non-stop for six weeks in preparation but are now excited to take on the challenge and they are hoping to emulate the moves on the dancefloor that the stars of the top BBC TV show get up to.

Competitors who have never danced before will be taking to the dance floor to show off their cha-cha, tango and salsa routines before the judges, who will pick their favourites. The audience will then pick their favourite who will be crowned champions.

Mrs Bailey said: "We have been doing these events for a number of years now and we have already raised £13,000 through the Strictly events.

"We take dancers from my dance school and pair them with people who have never danced. I teach everyone the routines and it's great to see people getting better and better as the rehearsals go on."

She said she is excited to see how the dancers have progressed.

"I teach them a basic dance and then they go away with the more experienced dancers and add things into it to make it more personal. It always has great results and I'm looking forward to being surprised by them all."

Earlier this year, the group took part in a 24-hour relay event in Burton, raising a whopping £44,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The fund-raisers headed to Shobnall Leisure Complex in July to run, walk, jog, or skip around the track, ensuring that one member of the team was on the track throughout the 24-hour period.

Anyone who is interested in attending the event is advised to call Karen Bailey on 07720 571268 for a ticket, which will be kept on the door. Tickets cost £10 each and every penny raised will go to Cancer Research UK.

What is Cancer Research UK?

Cancer Research UK is an awareness charity launched in 2002, which aims to reduce the number of deaths caused by cancer.

It is the world’s largest cancer research charity and conducts research into prevention diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

More than 40,000 people volunteer on a regular basis for the charity, and hundreds of charity events take place every year to raise money, including Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Stand Up To Cancer.