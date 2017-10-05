Load mobile navigation
Jamie Pagett wins at look-alike convention as Walter White from Breaking Bad

The resemblance is stunning

  1. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with his trophy
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with his trophy1 of 10
  2. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with the RV where Walter cooked meth-amphetamine in the show
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with the RV where Walter cooked meth-amphetamine in the show2 of 10
  3. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with Bryan Cranston, who actually played Walter White in the show
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with Bryan Cranston, who actually played Walter White in the show3 of 10
  4. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with Roy Frank Mitte, who played Walt Junior in the show
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with Roy Frank Mitte, who played Walt Junior in the show4 of 10
  5. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a look-alike of 'The Colonel' from KFC
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a look-alike of 'The Colonel' from KFC5 of 10
  6. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with an Oprah Winfrey look-alike
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with an Oprah Winfrey look-alike6 of 10
  7. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a Marylin Monroe look-alike
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a Marylin Monroe look-alike7 of 10
  8. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a Sean Connery look-alike
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a Sean Connery look-alike8 of 10
  9. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a Boy George look-alike
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with a Boy George look-alike9 of 10
  10. Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with his winning promo sheet
    Jamie Pagett, from Bramshall, who won a prize at the Sunburst look-alikes contest in Florida, USA, as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He is pictured with his winning promo sheet10 of 10
